Hostile Foreign Agents Meddle in US Elections Again, This Time in Georgia

The focus is finally off the Presidential election and on to special elections in Congressional districts vacated by representatives appointed to the Trump administration, like Tom Price’s seat’s in Georgia’s 6th district.

Much has been made of plucky young up-and-comer and all around chill dude-bro John Ossoff, a Georgia native who has spent most of his time in DC and overseas but returned home to crash with his girlfriend to run for Price’s seat.

Ossoff has money and support pouring in from San Francisco and Hollywood, gaining endorsements from Alyssa Milano and Samuel L. Jackson, among others, despite the fact he doesn’t even have a residence in the district. If Ossof gets more than 50% of the vote in tonight’s run-off election, he will win the seat outright, and it’s no thanks in part to possible hostile foreign agents once again meddling in a U.S. election.

Late night host Samantha Bee has tweeted out support for Ossoff. The problem with Bee interfering in a special election in the state of Georgia isn’t because she is a shrill partisan who is apparently still thinking after full-throated endorsements of Hillary Clinton that she still has celebrity influence. No, the problem is much more nefarious than that and may even warrant a full Congressional investigation. Sam Bee is also native of Toronto, Canada.

Georgia, your chance to avenge the Falcons is nigh. Get out and vote today and #Flipthe6th. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) April 18, 2017

This seems to follow a pattern set by Russia during the Presidential elections where abominable hostile agents of a large, cold, mostly empty and uninhabitable country, with malicious intent to America, attempt to sway a vote by willful misinformation campaigns, like the one Bee unleashed against a young brain cancer patient whom she accused of being a Nazi.

What dark, state interests of Canada is Bee harboring in her attempt to #FlipThe6th, the hashtag she tweeted out to her thousands of followers. How far will an agent of a hostile foreign power go to make sure their personal puppet wins this special election? Is this an attempt to annex Alaska possibly?

Whatever the reason, Bee should have to answer why she it meddling in our most sacred of Democratic processes, and furthermore, whether she is doing so at the behest of Ossoff himself? Either way there will only be more questions for Bee to answer after today, no matter the results of the election. The foundation of our Republic is at stake.