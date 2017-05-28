Hillary Clinton’s Team Is Worried the Resistance Doesn’t Want Her

Hillary Clinton’s inner circle is concerned that the “resistance” that cropped up in the wake of President Donald Trump’s electoral win isn’t embracing the failed Democratic Presidential candidate as their de facto leader.

As of late, Hillary has taken to marketing herself as the leader of the anti-Trump resistance, Tweeting about her defeat, haranguing Trump in public appearances and “persisting” despite her loss. It’s clear from Clinton’s Twitter feed, paid speeches, and comments that she wants to lead the mostly female opposition to Trump’s policy agenda.

But according to sources close to Clinton’s inner circle, she’s yet again failing in her quest to win over motivated Democrats. POLITICO reports that her top aides are getting frustrated that they simply can’t force progressives to adopt Clinton as their leader.

Reportedly, Clinton had planned to lay low through the winter, studying her campaign postmortems in order to re-emerge on the political scene with a strong message in the spring. They apparently expected her to be warmly received, and cast into the role of a “central resistance figure.”

But in the time Clinton spent licking her wounds and imbibing Chardonnay, the Democratic Party moved on. The “resistance” coalesced, and determined both its priorities and its strategy without her leadership. Even Chelsea Clinton’s breakneck tour of awards dinners and daytime talk shows wasn’t enough to keep Clinton goodwill alive.

The response to her efforts to internalize the “resistance” language and appropriate their mission has been almost wholly negative. Everyone from mainstream media figures to superstar political strategists felt she struck a wrong note in failing to take responsibility for her loss, alienating her supporters and driving progressive Democrats further away than they’d been in the last months of the election.

It also may be too late for Clinton to correct the resistance’s course, anyway. Millions strong at the beginning, anti-Trump forces recently have focused on chasing mainstream media sources for often thin evidence of Russia collusion and sharing their subversive knitting.

Clinton doesn’t intend to stop trying, though. She has a packed schedule of public appearances over the next several weeks and says she’s making a “resurgence.” So even if you don’t want her, she’s not going away anytime soon.