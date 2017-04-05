Hillary Clinton’s Shirtless Nephew Signs Modeling Contract

Even though she’s preparing her inevitable run for elective office, it looks like Chelsea Clinton probably isn’t the next member of the family to hit it big.

Tyler Clinton, son of Roger Clinton and Bill and Hillary’s nephew, just signed a contract with a major modeling agency to become a male model.

The younger Clinton rose to fame after Us Weekly spotted him—and his shirtless Instagram photos—during the 2016 Democratic National Convention. After he leaned into give his Presidential contender aunt a peck on the cheek, social media went wild.

Shortly thereafter, the 22-year-old recent graduate of Loyola Marymount revealed a set of amateur modeling pics—almost all of them shirtless.

fresh outta insta jail A post shared by Tyler Clinton (@tclint) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Team Clinton was blissfully unaware of Tyler’s online popularity—a missed opportunity to court the hard-to-reach Millennial set, for sure. Or, maybe they ignored his sudden fame because he has an arrest record: Tyler was booked for assault with a deadly weapon after he got into a fight at a California club and hit a fellow bar patron over the head with a beer bottle.

Orange County, Calif. authorities declined to press charges.

Now, Tyler looks set for stardom, having just signed with IMG Models in New York City, where he’s reportedly relocated. IMG has also released Tyler’s portfolio, which features another 20 shots, yes, most of them shirtless.