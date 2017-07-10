Hillary Clinton Won’t Give Up, Says She’ll Be Campaigning for Dems in 2018

Democrats are reportedly looking for fresh blood to their campaign operations, in an effort to help expand their voter base and make big gains in the 2018 mid-term elections.

So they’re turning to a couple of unknowns to bolster their chances with progressives and moderates: Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

According to the Washington Post, Barack Obama will join Democratic leadership on Thursday for a series of closed-door meetings designed to help the party reclaim its popularity, and to help convince donors that Democrats aren’t completely lost in the wilderness.

DNC Chair Tom Perez says he’s looking for Obama to get out front on certain key issues—even though Donald Trump’s electoral success happened, at least in part, as a reaction to Obama’s legislative agenda. Democrats suffered more losses during Obama’s tenure than under any Democratic President since World War II.

But if progressives and moderates are trying to send a message to the DNC that they want a new, more relevant face to the party, Obama is actually the better choice among the options activists and party officials have at their disposal.

Unable to resist the limelight, Hillary Clinton says she’s also interested in getting back on the campaign trail, helping state-level Democratic candidates pull in big numbers in 2018. The self-appointed “leader of the resistance,” Clinton is ready to help her fellow Democrats take on the Trump Agenda, whether they want her to or not.

According to The Hill, Clinton is busy assessing a slate of districts that went her way in 2016, in an effort to convince Democratic leadership that she’d be an asset on the trail.

There are 23 Republican House districts that chose Clinton over Trump in the 2016 Presidential election, and Dems are hoping to make those close races at the midterm. The Democrats, at least, won’t have to change their signage very much—but if anyone was hoping for radical changes, they’ll probably be disappointed.