Hillary Clinton Asked for Separate Plane in 2011 ‘to Avoid Flying With Michelle Obama’

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton once refused to fly together with former First Lady Michelle Obama and instead asked for a separate plane.

According to government watchdog Judicial Watch, which obtained the email exchange from 2011 through a Freedom of Information Act request, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton explored the possibility of flying separately from Mrs. Obama to the funeral of former First Lady Betty Ford.

“Looks like plane won’t be an issue,” Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin wrote in the email. “Also, looks like Michelle Obama also going.”

“Is it ok [sic] that we and Mrs. O take two separate planes?” Clinton replied.

“I think it’s ok [sic]. But let me see what kind of plane she’s taking,” the aide responded.

“I would rather have our own of course,” Clinton noted.

The new emails give a further insight into the hostile relationship between the Clintons and the Obamas, as Washington Free Beacon noted.

Back in 2015, Democratic donor Jeffrey Leeds wrote to former Secretary of State Colin Powell saying Clinton “HATES that the president (‘that man,’ as the Clintons call him) kicked her ass in 2008,” adding “She can’t believe it or accept it.”

The Democratic megadonor also claimed President Obama wouldn’t care if Clinton got into trouble over her use of a private email server during her time as the Secretary of State.

“I don’t think the president would weep if she found herself in real legal trouble. She’ll pummel his legacy if she gets a chance and he knows it,” he said.