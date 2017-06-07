Hillary Clinton Accused of Using ‘Convicted Murderer Slaves’ Who Served Her in Governor’s Mansion

An excerpt from Hillary Clinton’s notorious 1996 book It Takes a Village, surfaced on Twitter yesterday, and it’s hilariously awful. So awful that many leftists are accusing the failed presidential contender of “owning slaves.”

man all this time I thought Bill was the marginally worse person — Godzilla Mindset (@ByYourLogic) June 6, 2017

Here’s parts of the excerpt:

When we moved in, I was told that using prison labor at the governor’s mansion was a longstanding tradition, which kept down costs, and I was assured that the inmates were carefully screened. I was also told the onetime murders were far the preferred security risks. The crimes of the convicted murderers who worked at the governor’s mansion usually involved a disagreement with someone they knew, often another young man in the neighborhood… I saw and learned a lot as I got to know them better. We enforced rules strictly and sent back to prison any inmate who broke a rule. I discovered as I had been told I would, that we had far fewer disciplinary problems with inmates who were in for murder than with those who had committed property crimes. In fact, over the years we lived there, we became friendly with a few of them, African-American men in their thirties who had already served twelve to eighteen years of their sentences.

You can even hear it in her own words!

For ten years in the AR governor's mansion, @HillaryClinton used prison labor: "a longstanding tradition which kept down costs." pic.twitter.com/QjcB6i1iow — Jeanette🌹Corbynista (@JeanetteJing) June 6, 2017

Whether or not you consider prisoners working at the mansion under Hillary’s strict, uncompromising rules as “slaves” is up to you. But it has created a hilarious fight between BLMer and Bernie bros vs Hillary-supporting liberals.

Me: Bill & Hillary Clinton had slaves Lib: They weren't slaves! They were prisoners learning a vocation Me: What vocation? Lib: Servitude — maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) June 7, 2017

Except the Bernie Bros are making up their own facts. This isn't forced labor; the inmates get to use the experience for jobs upon release. — Joan Troy (@JoanBTroy) June 6, 2017

One book says the “slaves” were unpaid. Much prison labor in the U-S actually is paid, though at rates less than a dollar per hour.

The Village excerpt has actually gotten centrist libs to espouse the values of unpaid prison labor in defense of their slay queen. It’s just like an unpaid internship!

But was prison labor really the worst thing going on at the the Arkansas Governor’s mansion? Let’s not forget that Bill Clinton was accused of using Arkansas State Troopers to help cover up his “bimbo eruptions”. On duty officers would allegedly scout out women, get their phone numbers, arrange a hotel room and drive Bill in state cars to the destination, even delivering gifts to the women afterwards.

So paid officers of the law arranging booty calls and unpaid murderers cooking dinner. Sounds like a good time at the Governor’s Mansion.

Follow me on Twitter @William__Hicks