Henry Kissinger’s Awkwardly Lukewarm ‘Appreciation’ of Jared Kushner

Time magazine has released its annual list of “The 100 Most Influential” people and, unsurprisingly, President Trump’s son-in-law and Mr. Fix It Jared Kushner earned a spot.

His privileged journey aside, Kushner’s spot on the list is clearly warranted considering the enormous influence he has over White House policy. The truly amazing thing is the fact that someone at Time asked former Secretary of State and legendary foreign policy theorist Henry Kissinger, 93, to write his bio.

Kissinger’s write up about the man he first has “sporadically exchanged views” with since Kushner attended “a foreign policy lecture” he gave 18 months ago is conspicuously vague — and lukewarm, to say the least. In terms of qualification, Kissinger notes that Kushner “is a graduate of Harvard and NYU, he has a broad education; as a businessman, a knowledge of administration.” That’s it.

The painfully forced description of Kushner ends on an ominous note, remarking that Kushner’s background “should help him make a success of his daunting role flying close to the sun.”

In contrast to Kushner, Kissinger fled the Nazi’s from Europe as a teenager. He served in the U.S. 84th Infantry Division during World War II then later in the Counter Intelligence Corps where he led anti-espionage campaigns against the Gestapo. Following his time in the military, Kissinger served as National Security Advisor and Secretary of State under President Nixon and Ford, where he introduced the diplomatic theory of Realpolitik. Since leaving the Ford administration, Kissinger maintained influence over US foreign policy while also teaching at a number of prestigious universities.

Kushner, on the other hand, was born in 1981 — nine years after Kissinger orchestrated Nixon’s famous diplomatic trip to China.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.