West Virginia Gov. Dumps Cow Poop on Top of State’s New Budget

Never say American politics can’t go any lower.

After the state legislature presented West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice its proposed budget, he decided to show, rather than tell, everyone how he felt about it.

When our legislators play politics with the budget, the people of WV get a pile of bull-💩. We deserve a budget that takes us to prosperity. pic.twitter.com/b34o5Azyxb — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) April 13, 2017

In a live-streamed stunt, the Democratic governor unveiled a copy of the budget on a silver platter with a pile of bull manure on top of it.

“We don’t have a nothing burger today. And we don’t have a mayonnaise sandwich,” Justice said as he unveiled two platters, with one showing a plain burger and another with the condiment sandwich.

“We all should take ownership for this, but what we have is nothing more than bunch of political bull you-know-what,” he said as he revealed the state budget covered with a large amount of animal excrement.

The stunt reflected the governor’s frustrations with the Republican-controlled legislature, with its budget including none of his tax hikes. Justice vowed to veto the budget.

