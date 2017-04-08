‘Guccifer 2.0’ Chat With Nude Model Sparks New Conspiracy Theories About Murder of DNC’s Seth Rich

New chat logs between alleged Democratic National Committee hacker Guccifer 2.0 and a Playboy centerfold model surfaced today via Wikileaks on Twitter, throwing more fuel on the conspiracy theories surrounding murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich. The Twitter conversation, conducted via direct messages, purports to reveal Rich as the primary leaker of the DNC e-mails that proved highly disruptive during the 2016 presidential election. There is no substantiation to these claims.

Robbin Young, who posed fully nude for Playboy in the 1980s, is the one who released the chat logs. She says on her website that she followed Guccifer 2.0 on Twitter following the DNC leaks. She considers him to be a “hero and a friend.”

(U.S. officials have alleged that Guccifer 2.0 is the creation of Russian hackers seeking to interfere with American politics. Guccifer 2.0 has denied being a Russian front).

For a period of two weeks, Young and Guccifer 2.0 shared flirty messages and “discussed” politics. The conversations, as seen in the publicized logs, are effusive, intimate and conspiratorial,

As Young talked about politics, Guccifer 2.0 inundated the model with heart emoji spam and compliments about her appearance in broken English.

“Everything i want to do now is look at u again and again,” wrote Guccifer 2.0. “I’m impressed u can combine both ur beauty and wisdom.”

“I wish we could have a date,” wrote the seemingly lovestruck hacker.

“I’m single and don’t date anyone, so I pray that someday we WILL enjoy a date. I would love to talk to you, kiss you passionately, make love to you, and snuggle safely in your arms,” Young responded. She shared erotic poetry with the alleged hacker, which he says made him “hard.” He requested private pictures of the model.

In direct messages dated August 25, 2016, Guccifer 2.0 mentioned having a whistleblower at the DNC, and said he was looking for a “person of trust who can be a guarantee in case anything happens.”

When Young suggested trusting Julian Assange, Guccifer 2.0 called him “unsafe” and that he “may be connected with Russians” despite being his hero.

“I’d like to find a journalist who can do an investigation and teel [sic] the real story of his life and death,” he said, and revealed that the whistleblower he was referring to was none other than a person named “Seth.”

“I suppose u know who I’m talking about,” he said, adding that he felt sorry about the murdered DNC staffer’s parents and that he wished for journalists to uncover the truth of his murder.

In the days after, the two shared more mutual conversations with advice on staying safe before promptly ceasing.

Seth Rich, a 27-year-old mid-level DNC staffer, was shot and killed in the early morning of July 2016 in Washington DC, while he was walking home from a bar and talking with his girlfriend on his mobile phone. Rich’s killers left his watch and wallet untouched on his body.

Rich’s murder has for months been the subject of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories suggesting that he was involved in the leak of DNC secrets, and that he was killed by the Clintons to ensure his silence. Assange himself has suggested that Rich died as a result of his alleged role as a source for Wikileaks. While there is no substantiation to any of these theories, Rich’s murder remains unsolved despite a large reward being offered for information that leads to the killers’ apprehension.

And despite Guccifer 2.0’s implications to Robbin Young that Rich was the DNC leaker, nothing in the chat logs substantiate the claim in any way whatsoever. The conspiracy theories were already widespread by that time. The only thing certain is that Guccifer 2.0, an entity that surfaced in the wake of the leaks, had already inserted himself into the narrative.

