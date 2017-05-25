‘Game of Thrones’ Author George R. R. Martin Says Donald Trump is Basically King Joffrey

George R. R. Martin has clearly given up on ever writing the final two novels in his Game of Thrones series, and has taken to being a political pundit to fill the time he used to spend working on his manuscripts.

In an interview with Esquire, where he was supposed to talk about the upcoming season of the HBO series based on his books (which finally outpaced Martin’s novels last year) or its star, Kit Harrington (the subject of Esquire‘s profile), he instead wandered into his thoughts on President Donald Trump, who Martin compared to the spoiled, despotic boy-king Joffrey Baratheon who was murdered several seasons (and books) ago.

“I think Joffrey is now the king in America,” Martin said. “And he’s grown up just as petulant and irrational as he was when he was 13 in the books.”

Joffrey, of course, was power-hungry, cruel, and pathologically abusive to so many people his murderer—who killed him by poisoning the wine at his wedding feast—remains a mystery, largely because there are simply too many suspects with an ax to grind.

For Trump, though, Martin’s latest assessment is a slight upgrade. Just a few months ago Martin Tweeted that Joffrey was actually a better leader than Trump.

Trump must be growing on him.

The rest of the Game of Thrones cast was also less than complimentary about President Trump, with Kit Harrington, who plays Jon Snow in the series, saying that Trump didn’t deserve the title of President. “I’ll call him mister.”

In fairness, though, Harrinton also took aim at liberals involved in politics without the necessary expertise, taking fellow A-lister Sean Penn to task for involving himself in foreign affairs. “Sean Penn decided to get involved in the Falkands. I was like, f**k off, Sean, it has nothing to do with you.”

Game of Thrones, which released a trailer for its seventh series on Wednesday, will return to HBO in mid-July. Martin’s next book, the long-awaited Winds of Winter, will probably not be out before then unless he really hustles.