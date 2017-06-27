Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice Says She’s a Victim of Racism and Sexism

Former national security adviser and UN ambassador Susan Rice refuses to go quietly into retirement, even though she remains one of the most controversial figures of the Obama Administration.

Now, thanks to a glowing profile in New York Magazine, we know that despite Susan Rice’s very public shortcomings (whatever happened to that dastardly filmmaker who spurred violence across the Middle East, anyway?), she believes any criticism of her tenure is at least partly the result of racism and sexism.

When asked why she became a “target” in the Trump Administration, she replied, “I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this. What do you think?…I do not leap to the simple explanation that it’s only about race and gender. I’m trying to keep my theories to myself until I’m ready to come out with them. It’s not because I don’t have any.”

But, she goes on to imply, Trump—and the rest of his administration, for that matter —doesn’t seem to like people of her race and gender.

And she feels personally violated by the continued interest by Trump and others in her actions as both a National Security Adviser and as a diplomat. All of her major achievements —the non-binding Paris Climate Accord, the new relationship with Cuba, and the Iranian nuclear deal—have been walked back by Trump. And she thinks that’s a personal jab at her and not simply a new administration rolling back hastily made and ineffective policy.

She can’t possibly fathom any reason for walking back those commitments, other than a personal vendetta, she seems to indicate.

She’s especially bitter that organizations like Judicial Watch continue to look into Rice’s efforts to “unmask” certain Trump transition officials named in foreign surveillance records. JW says the move is evidence that the Obama team “weaponized” information against the incoming administration.

She says the investigation is tantamount to a witch hunt. Judicial Watch says that Rice and her colleagues were so desperate to hide evidence that she may have violated rules protecting classified information. It says that they quickly shifted all documents related to the case to Obama’s Presidential Library, effectively sealing them for at least five years.

Rice isn’t particularly shy about how she feels about Trump as President, though, even though she bristles at criticism of her own actions as a government official. She “delicately” tells New York Mag that “other branches of government have a compensatory role to play” in the Trump Administration, suggesting Congress should be more aggressive in investigating the President.

Don’t you dare say anything about her, however.