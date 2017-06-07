Former FBI director James Comey released a transcript of his planned introductory remarks to a Congressional panel, re-igniting questions over President Donald Trump’s alleged connection to Russian hookers.

The three-page memo clarifies what Comey intends to say when he testifies in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee in an open hearing on Thursday. The letter substantiates some of Trump’s claims—that Comey had reassured him several times he was not under investigation by the FBI, for example—but also seems to show that Trump did try to press Comey on ending an FBI inquiry into former Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn’s contacts with Russia.

It also gives fresh details on Comey’s relationship with the new President, notably that Trump was so very concerned about a dossier circulating among media back in January that claimed he had a penchant for Russian hookers, that he went out of his way to assure Comey he most certainly did not.

In fairness to Trump, its always good to let your administration’s top officials know that you aren’t, in fact, paying Russian women to pleasure you on business trips.

This proclamation, bizarrely, came months after the original allegations and weeks after Vladimir Putin said he doubted Trump would spend much time cavorting with ladies of the evening in Russian hotels, even though Russia, Putin noted, probably has the world’s best hookers (the New York Post confirmed).

Regardless of why Trump was talking about Russian hookers, though, it does mean Comey will read the words “Russian hookers” into the Congressional record on Thursday, and also that everyone is free to Tweet about Russian hookers again.

Unfortunately for Comey, although he may be the most interesting person to testify in front of Congress this week, he won’t be the first man to speak the word “hookers” into the record. That honor belongs, of course, to Jim Traficant, who once made a joke about the IRS being “political prostitutes” in his floor remarks.