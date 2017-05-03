FBI’s Comey: Huma Forwarded Classified Information to Pervy Husband Anthony Weiner

Another hard day for Anthony Weiner.

Huma Abedin forwarded e-mails containing classified information that wound up former congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop, according to FBI Director James Comey’s testimony in a Senate hearing Wednesday on Capitol Hill.

During questioning from California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Comey clarified how Clinton aide Abedin got swept up into the agency’s investigation of the former Democratic presidential candidate’s e-mail server.

“Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information by her assistant, Huma Abedin,” Comey said.

Comey’s comments come in the wake of a series of autopsies and reflections by Democrats over why exactly Clinton lost in November. Many, including pollster Nate Silver, point to Comey’s decision to issue a letter to Congress just days before Election Day informing it that the agency was reopening its case against Clinton.

Ultimately, Comey said that the FBI didn’t press charges because it couldn’t prove intent on Abedin’s part.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.