FBI Probing a New Overseas Cyberattack Targeting President Trump

The Trump family is again at the center of an investigation involving a foreign hacking operation—but this time, they’re the victims, according to ABC News.

The FBI is reportedly investigating an “attempted overseas cyberattack” against the Trump Organization that they say took place in late April or early May. The hack, law enforcement sources tell ABC, may have been designed to expose the company’s corporate and financial records.

Although Donald Trump is no longer part of the Trump Organization, two of his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., lead the company, and information about the President remains in the company’s archives. Most corporations keep their financial disclosures, tax returns, and employment records for years, pursuant to Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines.

May 8th, the day before President Trump fired FBI director James Comey, Eric and Donald, Jr., were reportedly summoned to the FBI’s New York offices for an urgent meeting on the hacking attempt. Luckily for them, though, the hack wasn’t successful.

“We absolutely weren’t hacked,” Eric Trump told media. “That’s crazy. We weren’t hacked, I can tell you that.”

The FBI, according to experts, likely sees the Trump Organization as a cyber-security priority, since it does still have lots of valuable data on Donald Trump. So in the course of monitoring online threats, it keeps an eye on the President’s former company.

Even if it didn’t get what it came for, the alleged attack, though, might have come at a particularly inopportune time. Since the FBI has to investigate the situation, there’s always the possibility they could come across information relevant to other investigations, including Trump’s other cyber-security issue: people connected to Trump who had communications and dealings with Russian officials.