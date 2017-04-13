FBI investigating Carter Page’s Shady Ties to Moscow

New revelations shine a harsh light on President Donald Trump’s ex advisor Carter Page. US officials have confirmed that the FBI and Department of Justice obtained a secret FISA warrant in order to conduct surveillance on Page, which means that there was a suspicion that Page could have been an “agent of influence” working on behalf of a foreign country.

During his Thursday morning appearance on Good Morning America, Page was asked if he had met with any Russian government officials during his trip to Moscow last July, for a speaking gig at a school for economics. Page responded that he might have said “hello” to one of the school’s members. Page claimed that he didn’t recall talking about lifting US sanctions against Russia, but he couldn’t recall “every single word” he said.

When Page was pressed yesterday by CNN’s Jake Tapper on who brought him to Trump’s campaign and whether the FBI already questioned him, Page said “no comment”.

While Page denies any involvement in disrupting the Presidential election or having links with Kremlin, his track record suggests that he might have had a special interest in closer ties to Russia. Heat Street set off alarms about Page’s suspicious connections to Russia back in June, 2016.

Back in June, as Heat Street reported, Page pitched major deals for Russian Gazprom between 2004-2007 and was an investor in the Kremlin’s state-run gas company.

Earlier, his writing and speeches included harsh criticism of US policy while often praising Russia at the same time.

In a 2015 article for Global Policy, an economics publication, Page talked about segregation of the World Economy, and explicitly compared the relationship between the U.S. and Russia as that of the slave owner to a slave. He said the American approach to Russia was based on “biased philosophies” and “draconian tactics.” He also opposed America’s sanctions against Russia for annexing Crimea.

Before he joined Trump’s team, Page gave an interview to Bloomberg in which he complained that his personal company Global Energy Capital, suffered from American sanctions against Russia.

Page promoted “closer relations” with Russia while working as a foreign policy advisor to Trump. Was his advice based on his ideological beliefs or was he mainly interested in benefitting his own business interests linked to Russian investments?

When Page arrived in Moscow on July 4, 2016 as a “private individual” to give a lecture at the School of Economics, the timing strangely coincided with the annual Gazprom meeting, which takes place in Moscow in the beginning of July. Heat Street reported his visit at the time.

It was widely known that Page had personally invested in Gazprom and remained a shareholder when he joined Trump’s campaign. He reportedly established close connections with the leadership of Gazprom, which is directly linked with the Russian government. Before moving to NY—and falling in with Trump—it was reported that his going-away party in Moscow included many Kremlin officials.

His visit to Moscow last July in the midst of the presidential campaign eventually raised red flags. His lecture delivered to the graduates of Russia’s elite school of economics on July 7th included a critique of America’s foreign policy for “often-hypocritical focus on democratization” while praising Russia for really moving ahead.

And while Page claimed that he didn’t represent Trump’s campaign while on his “private individual” visit, Russian media noticed that Page met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Arkady Dvorkovich, and even speculated that other meetings took place behind closed doors.

Heat Street reported in November that the FBI had sought and was granted, a FISA court warrant a month earlier, giving counter-intelligence permission to examine the activities of those ‘U.S. persons’ in Trump’s campaign with ties to Russia.

US officials now admit that the FBI and Department of Justice obtained a secret court order last summer that allowed them to conduct surveillance on Page.