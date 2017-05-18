Even Democrat Dennis Kucinich Thinks Trump is Being Treated Unfairly

Former Democratic Congressman Dennis Kucinich defended President Trump on Wednesday during an episode of Hannity on Fox News.

The far-left Ohioan defended the president from “politicized” federal agencies trying to “take down” his administration through leaks. Kucinich’s appearance came right after news broke that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had appointed a special counsel to investigation any potential interference in the 2016 election by the Russian government.

“You have a politicization of the agencies that is resulting in leaks from anonymous, unknown people and the intention is to take down a president,” Kucinich said.

Various leaks have been a constant plague for the Trump administration. One of the reported reasons former FBI Director James Comey was fired was because he wouldn’t honor the president’s request to more aggressively identify those providing illegal information to the press.

“This is very dangerous to America. It’s a threat to our republic. It constitutes a clear and present danger to our way of life,” Kucinich said about the leaks.

The former presidential candidate and vocal critic of Hillary Clinton expressed concern about the damage the leaks were having to the partiality of American institutions.

“Yes, as you said, there might be some good people in there, but there are certain individuals, or the ‘lifers,’ who want to be able to direct the policy of the country, and if the president stands in their way, whether it’s a Democrat or Republican, they’ll just try to run that person out,” Kucinich said.

