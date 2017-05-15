European Union Funds Pro-Immigration Propaganda Cartoons

It’s no secret to European citizens that the European Commission is responsible for everything from promoting legislation to managing the day-to-day business of the European Union. But it should come as a surprise that a portion of its ample budget goes to the creation of bizarre cartoons to promote pro-EU propaganda.

Sponsored by the European Commission, a newly released film by Européens Sans Frontières (Europeans Without Borders) depicts the EU as a magical fairy that rescues Muslim refugees on a magic carpet. Titled Eurodame, Help!, the film looks like a bad parody of classic agitprop, but it’s real—and it makes one wonder what the French artists were smoking at the studio.

The film, which was also funded by the French government as part of a drive to encourage immigration to Western Europe, also depicts Eastern European countries as racist for their refusal to accept refugees.

The propaganda piece opens on the scene of a ruined city as a hijab-clad woman, her husband and their two sons seek a place to go after their home is destroyed. At some point, a fairy, who represents the EU (a fact made obvious by her sporting a t-shirt with the EU flag on it), appears with a magic carpet to ferry the refugees to Eastern Europe, where they’re violently rejected by “racist” white men. Refusing to give up, the fairy then flies them over to Western Europe, where they’re greeted with open arms by French citizens. Oui! Oui!

It’s not the only film Européens Sans Frontières released. A cartoon called Europeman, Help! depicts a superhero who explains how jobless people in France can seek employment elsewhere in the EU while still retaining their unemployment benefits in France for six months.

Most egregious of the three cartoons released so far is The Gloomy Aftermath of Brexit, which depicts Britain’s decision to leave the EU on a ship. As the British set out to sea, the ship becomes increasingly beat-up until its crew is forced to throw overboard bags of money to prevent sinking. It sinks anyway. The British then turn into fish, which the EU members catch and eat as fish and chips. Seriously bizarre.

British citizens should be glad that none of their money went into funding the film, or its makers’ acid trips.

