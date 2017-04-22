Embarrassment for Tiffany Trump as White House Officially Taps Ivanka as ‘First Daughter’

The White House announced that weekend Ivanka Trump will attend the “Women’s 20 Summit” in Berlin, where she will rub elbows with some of the most powerful female leaders in the world – and she’ll attend as the official “First Daughter,” according to a statement.

But while Ivanka, 35, has been hailed as a major player in the Trump Administration, and her brothers Donald, Jr., and Eric are routinely called upon for advice by their father – and actively participate in promoting Trump’s agenda – there is another adult child: Tiffany, 23, who again has been left off the list.

Tiffany, of course, is the only child of Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples, who was briefly married to Donald after she stole him away from first wife Ivana in a tabloid scandal. Tiffany — who’s named after the Tiffany jewelry brand — was barely visible during her father’s Presidential campaign, earning her the moniker, “the forgotten child.” Trump even told an interviewer that while he was proud of all of his children, he was proud of Tiffany to a “lesser extent.”

Tiffany also has a complex relationship with Ivanka, who is well known to be Donald Trump’s favorite child. Ivanka’s mother, Ivana, has said that to this day, she won’t accept an apology from Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples who “broke my marriage”.

Since her father’s ascension to the presidency, Tiffany has shown up only randomly for White House events: she put in a brief appearance at the Inauguration and then fell below the radar, surfacing again for the Easter Egg Roll last week. Her most prominent appearance of late was when she was spotted earlier this month shopping, Secret Service in tow, at the trendy Rag & Bone store in New York’s pricey Lincoln Square Neighborhood.

She also recently went on an active vacation to Belize with her longtime boyfriend, Ross Mechanic, 22, the son of a powerful New York real estate lawyer.

More controversially, Tiffany’s been publicly partying again with her much-criticized “Snap Pack” of friends whose parents are wealthy celebrities.

Meanwhile, her sister has moved into the West Wing, has been given a high-level position as a senior White House adviser, and will now be representing her father’s administration at major international conferences. And now, thanks to a White House struggling to define her job, Ivanka has the official “First Daughter” label.

That can’t make Tiffany, already probably suffering from an inferiority complex, happy – she’s officially the “Second Daughter” both to her dad, and to the country.