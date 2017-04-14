President Trump Sparks ‘First Space Protest’ Ever, Calling Him ‘Son of a B**ch’

The Autonomous Space Agency Network (ASAN) has launched the first ever “protest in space” against President Trump in solidarity with the upcoming March for Science protest against the administration’s alleged anti-science politics.

The ASAN, a global network promoting open source and “DIY” space exploration, claimed it executed its first protest in space on Wednesday to honor Yuri’s Night—a day commemorating Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, RT reported.

The space agency tweeted a message to President Trump that read, “Look at that, you son of a B**ch” together with the footage with the very same message dangling in space.

The message drew inspiration from Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar Mitchell who once described his experience of looking at the Earth from the moon. “From out there on the moon, international politics look so petty. You want to grab a politician by the scruff of the neck and drag him a quarter of a million miles out and say, ‘Look at that, you son of a b**ch,'” he said.

The agency organizing the “space protest” said the massive printout of the tweet was launched from the environs of Phoenix, Arizona. It was attached to a weather balloon and reached near-space altitude of 90,000 feet.

According to the group, the so-called protest was in solidarity with the upcoming March for Science scheduled for April 22 to defend the “vital role” of science in society.