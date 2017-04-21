President Trump Now Says It’s ‘Ridiculous’ to Measure Him on His 100-day Record

Donald Trump would prefer that his critics not judge him on his performance during the first 100 days of his Presidency, despite initially making the 100-day mark his chosen benchmark.

Early Friday morning, Trump tweeted that the 100-day standard was “ridiculous,” and that media would not call his first three months in office a success even if he accomplished everything he set out to do.

This is strange for a man who spent most of the campaign touting the level of success Americans would see within a short time after he was elected. According to pre-election Trump, the first few months would be a whirlwind of healthcare improvements, border walls, and tax reform.

In fact, at one point, Trump actually called his campaign platform the “100-day plan.” His contract with the American voter also gave 100 days as the benchmark for success.

In fairness to Trump, 100 days is a very difficult benchmark It was hard when early 20th century Presidents tried to meet it, and its even more difficult in the acrimonious partisan atmosphere that currently pervades Washington. Most administrations judge themselves by their first 18 months, not their first three.

Trump has had a particularly difficult time. His border wall is costly, his Obamacare replacement failed because of a Republican mutiny, and tax reform is reportedly off the table for the time being. He’s met some foreign policy challenges, but otherwise, the first 100 days have been marked more by internal conflict than major achievements.

But he, himself, also set the standard here. If he can’t live by it, its ultimately his own fault.