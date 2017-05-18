Donald Trump Has His Best Fundraising Day Ever Even as Trouble Brews at the FBI

With the appointment of a Department of Justice special counsel to investigate his campaign’s ties to Russia, as well as an ongoing inquiry into his relationship with former national security adviser Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, President Trump should have had a terrible Wednesday.

But Donald Trump is still very popular with his fans and, as in the campaign, being embattled, under scrutiny by the mainstream media and forces within his own administration, is a boon for the President, who raised a whopping $314,000 in one afternoon this week with a fundraising plea highlighting his troubles.

In a mass email to supporters of his 2020 Presidential re-election campaign yesterday, Trump for President executive director Michael Glassner claimed thhe President needs small-dollar donations to help stick it to the biased and unfair media dogging him.

An accompanying message, decrying internal “sabotage” also went out to Trump’s text subscribers.

As a result, the Trump 2020 campaign cashed in, with the President even claiming he had the best small-dollar fundraising day in history. That honor appears to belong to Ron Paul, who raked in around $4 million in a single day with a “moneybomb” during the 2008 Republican primaries—but it was Trump‘s biggest day.

The money, though, is probably cold comfort given the prospect of an ongoing investigation into Trump’s campaign’s ties to Russian officials, as well as looming questions about Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s role in the administration. Allegations surfaced Thursday that Trump’s team knew Flynn could prove a liability, but proceeded with his nomination anyway.

Some reports even indicate that Trump was instrumental in bringing Flynn into the White House fold.

One thing is for certain, though: Trump still retains good will with many of his supporters, who will continue to back for his administration, even though he and his inner circle seem to be struggling.