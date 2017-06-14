Dolce & Gabbana Selling Tee Shirts Mocking Anti-Trump Boycotts

Designers Dolce & Gabbana are capitalizing on recent calls to boycott their haute couture brand, introducing a new tee shirt that reads “#Boycott Dolce & Gabbana.”

The simple screen-printed shirt, which retails for a stunning $245, is available on the brand’s website, along with a cheerful video depicting attractive people calling for a Dolce & Gabbana boycott.

D&G has been criticized in recent months, because the brand embraced the opportunity to dress First Lady Melania Trump, and features the former model on their social media every time she steps out in a Dolce & Gabbana outfit (or, for that matter, a haute couture D&G coat, that retails for around $51,000).

One half of the pair, Stefano Gabbana, regularly heaps praise on “DGWoman” Melania on his Instagram.

Melania Trump #DGwoman ❤❤❤❤❤ thank you 🇺🇸 #madeinitaly🇮🇹 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

As with other Trump-supporting brands, left-leaning activists threatened a Dolce & Gabbana boycott. But it seems that they’re not taking the threat sitting down—or at least, they’re not passing on the opportunity to make a buck off their critics.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign invites everyone to join in the worldwide D&G #Boycott.

The #BoycottDolceGabbana t-shirt is now on our online store. Link in Bio. #DGWomen A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

The idea seems to have sprung directly from Stefano Gabbana’s own off-the-cuff response to the brand’s—and Melania’s—detractors, during the Trump family’s first trip abroad.

When the First Lady appeared at the Vatican in a custom-designed black lace D&G dress, Stefano jokingly posted ” Remember #boycottdolcegabbana please 😂😂😂.” He clearly followed up his humorous missive with a design.

The shirt seems to have caught on, but the real, progressive boycott of D&G has not. The brand says that its doing fine, and that its retail sales are steady.