DNC’s Ex Head of Data Science Hammers Hillary Clinton After She Blames His Team for Loss

Andrew Therriault served as the DNC’s director of data science during the 2016 Presidential election. In that role, he helped build models that should have given Hillary Clinton the information she needed to succeed in her campaign—if she had used the data effectively.

And he thought he oversaw a pretty solid operation.

On Wednesday, though, during an interview at the Recode Conference in New York City, Clinton, who has been looking for any excuse other than her own malfeasance to explain her electoral defeat, blamed the DNC’s data operation for her ultimate failure.

“I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party. I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party,” Clinton said. “It was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, non-existent, wrong. I had to inject money into it — the DNC — to keep it going.”

Therriault did not take kindly to the accusation. He hopped on Twitter in the middle of the night to defend his operation, and accuse Clinton of throwing him and his colleagues under the bus.

He didn’t stop there, attacking Clinton and her team personally for ignoring what they deemed to be inconvenient data—particularly models the DNC had compiled that showed Clinton running way behind in several Rust Belt states she later lost.

Her team, Therriault appears to claim, was much-heralded but without good cause:

Apparently realizing the dangerous territory he was treading into, Therriault deleted his Tweets.

Fortunately, the Internet is forever.

Clinton has been a one-woman pity party since re-emerging onto the political scene just a few short weeks ago, blaming everyone from sexist middle-Americans to the Democratic National Committee for her loss. The DNC is facing a near-mutiny from progressives after documents revealed their clear preference for Clinton as a candidate over Bernie Sanders.

But Clinton’s stubborn refusal to take any blame for her loss (she’s only said she takes blame for some “decisions”) has soured the Democratic grassroots. It was only a matter of time before one of her preferred official Democratic targets fired back.