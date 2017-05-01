DNC Vice Chair Threatens Anyone Who Dares Criticize Anti-Semitic Activist Linda Sarsour

Palestinian-American activist Linda Sarsour — “NYC’s Queen of Hate”, according to the New York Post — is a natural fit with the regressive leftist elements that now lead the Democratic party, including its vice chair. Criticism of her views has been declared Islamophobia by Elle magazine, and others on the left have chimed in to denounce her critics.

Since making newspaper headlines as a leading speaker at the Women’s March and recently declared as one of the “suffragists of our time” by Time magazine, Sarsour has come under scrutiny for her advocacy of Sharia law and anti-Semitic views. Sarsour once tweeted that she wished violence upon conservative journalist Brigitte Gabriel and secular writer Ayaan Hirsi Ali for her opposition to their views. She wrote:

“Brigitte Gabriel = Ayaan Hirsi Ali. She’s asking 4 an a$$ whippin’. I wish I could take their vaginas away – they don’t deserve to be women.”

Last month, Sarsour shared a dais with her co-organizer of the women’s march, convicted murderer and terrorist Rasmea Odeh, who’s in the process of being deported to Jordan (Oden was convicted in Israel of killing two Hebrew University students in a 1969 terrorist attack). Sarsour embraced Odeh, gushing to the audience that she was “honored to be on this stage with Rasmea.”

This weekend, a key member of the Democratic party and former Obama staffer has threatened a harsh response to anyone who dares to expose Sarsour and criticize her hateful views. Michael Blake, the vice chair of the Democratic National Committee stated in no uncertain terms that the organization would come down hard on Sarsour’s detractors. He tweeted:

“Making it real clear. If you keep coming after [Linda Sarsour], we’re going to respond directly, consistently, and with all heart and soul.”

Blake previously worked with former President Barack Obama as the deputy political director in Iowa during the 2008 presidential campaign. Following the election, Blake took a position at the White House. Having never left Obama’s side, Blake followed the former president when he returned to the campaign trail in 2012, and took on the role of national deputy director of “Operation Vote.”

Besides his position in the DNC, Blake currently serves as member of the New York Assembly. He took office after his predecessor, Eric Stevenson, was found guilty on corruption charges and forced to resign.

As the Democratic Party continues to tie itself to extreme personalities like Linda Sarsour with a leadership hellbent steering it into the rocks, it’s no surprise that moderate liberals are bailing from the listing ship.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.