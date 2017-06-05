Democrats Want Hillary Clinton to Just Stop Talking

Democrats have had enough: They’re calling on Hillary Clinton to leave the spotlight before she does any more damage to the party.

The Hill conducted an unscientific poll of Democrats in Congress and found that many wish the former Democratic Presidential nominee would stop blaming others for her November loss, curb her public comments, and, perhaps, retreat back to her million-dollar cabin in the woods until she’s called upon for help.

“Good God, what is she doing?”one anonymous staffer told the DC publication after Clinton’s appearance at the ReCode conference last week. “She’s apparently still really, really angry. I mean, we all are. The election was stolen from her, and that’s how she feels.”

“But to go out there publicly again and again and talk about it? And then blame the DNC?” the aide continued.

Indeed, it seems that Clinton’s ReCode remarks, blaming the Democratic Party’s data operation for failing her campaign team, triggered the outcry among her former colleagues. A DNC data chief fired back at Clinton last week, just as her comments were gaining traction, and even CNN couldn’t help but rake Clinton over the coals for her “excuses tour.”

Obama aides are the hardest hit, claiming to The Hill that Clinton’s aggressive, bitter speeches have been ruining the goodwill the former president built for Democrats and discouraging future leaders from stepping up to join the party she’s slowly dismantling. Dems will ultimately pay at the ballot box, they say.

“Complaining about an outcome and blaming everyone else is not a good political strategy,” said one Democratic strategist.

Meanwhile, Trump will hit the campaign trail next week to express his support for Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election bid. He’ll also headline a fundraiser for New Jersey Congressman Tom MacArthur, who was loyal to the President during the battle over an Obamacare replacement. That event will be held at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The appearances are significant: Unlike Democrats, Republicans aren’t running from their obvious liabilities, but instead using Trump to bolster support where the administration’s policies are still popular—and where Trump’s base delivered big wins in November.

Hillary Clinton might want to take up a hobby.