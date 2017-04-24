Flailing Democrats Tell Pro-Life Candidates and Voters: You Can’t Join Our Party

Democrats are not in the best of shape these days. After dude-bro wonderkid John Ossoff failed to win the Georgia 6th district seat outright, The Celebrity Resistance has retreated back to their Beverly Hills fortresses to plan their next hashtag. The Tom Perez, Old Man Sanders, “This is fine” Woody Guthrie Greatest Hits unity tour across the country has proven to be anything but.

After the most embarrassing White House loss perhaps in American history—and the loss of the Senate and House, the latter in the largest single election shift of legislative power since WWII—leading Democrats have decided they’ve had enough. They’re finally taking a stand against the real problem with their dwindling party structure: not enough voters.

Yes, the current braintrust of a party has decided to post a “No Homers” sign outside their clubhouse and tell voters who can and cannot sit with them. Bold move Cotton.

Newly elected DNC Chairman and skeleton muppet Tom Perez declared late last week that the DNC will only officially support candidates running on a platform of abortion rights. That leaves people like Omaha, Nebraska, mayoral candidate Heath Mello out in the cold. Mello recently got some national attention when Bernie Sanders’ office announced he would be appearing with Mello in an effort to unseat Omaha’s Republican mayor. Mello’s great sin against DNC elders? Co-sponsoring a 2009 bill requiring women be informed they have the medical right to view an ultrasound prior to getting an abortion. Ew, science.

That led NARAL and Daily Kos to pull their endorsement of Mello. Perez’s official statement seemed to take it a step further, however. “Every Democrat, like every American, should support a woman’s right to make her own choices about her body and her health,” Perez said in a statement. “That is not negotiable and should not change city by city or state by state.”

Sen. Dick Durbin reiterated that sentiment during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday when asked by host Dana Bash if he stood with Sanders, who said he supports Mello because he wants to grow the party at a state and local level.

“We’ve made that part of our platform and position for a long, long time. I know within the ranks of the Democratic Party there are those who see that differently on a personal basis, but when it comes to the policy position, I think we need to be clear and unequivocal,” Durbin responded.

“We need to be understanding of those who take a different position, because of personal conscience, but as long as they are prepared to back the law Roe v. Wade, prepared to back women’s rights as we’ve defined them under the law, then I think they can be part of the party.”

This bold new stance from what is fast becoming a regional minority party comes at an awkward time, not only for more moderate Democrats already facing a tough mid-term re-election map in 2018, but also as polling has shown that Democrats are actually worse off than they were before the election of Golden Donnie T. In a newly released Washington Post–ABC News poll, Democrats have plummeted on the question of relatability with middle class and poorer voters. Per the Washington Post:

“The Democratic Party is viewed as more out of touch than either Trump or the party’s political opponents. Two-thirds of Americans think the Democrats are out of touch—including nearly half of Democrats themselves.”

Barack Obama abandoning Ossoff for David Geffen’s celebrity-filled yacht in French Polynesia probably doesn’t help matters. Nor does former DNC chair Howard Dean climbing to the top of a bell tower and screaming “Chaplinksy!” all over cable news and Twitter to defend his (incorrect) claims that “hate speech” isn’t covered under the First Amendment. Viva Le Resistance!

Donald Trump’s personal popularity isn’t polling much better, but as the saying goes: When being chased by a bear, you don’t have to be fast, just faster than the other guy. Staunch resistance to any pro-life stance by candidates, bundlers or voters could make it seem like Democrats are closing up the tent—and make the party vulnerable in newly red states like Pennsylvania or Wisconsin. What’s even worse is it takes a 75-year-old kooky socialist senator, who still refuses to call himself a Democrat, to help them understand this.

