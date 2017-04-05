Democratic Socialists of America Hits New Membership Record

If this country descends into civil war in the next few years, it’ll probably start from within the Democratic Party.

Disillusioned Bernie bros seem to be flocking to the Democratic Socialists of America, which just hit a new record of 20,000 due-paying members. The socialist organization experienced a spike in new membership after the November election.

Very proud to announce we surpassed 20,000 comrades today. Keep building, keep organizing, keep fighting. Our socialism is irrevocable. pic.twitter.com/0bFCxyewf3 — DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) April 4, 2017

Although the DSA says it’s not a political party but “a political and activist organization,” many of its new members are those who are fed up with the Democratic Party’s alleged centrism. Its official website bills the DSA as the following:

“…We are not a separate party. Like our friends and allies in the feminist, labor, civil rights, religious, and community organizing movements, many of us have been active in the Democratic Party. We work with those movements to strengthen the party’s left wing, represented by the Congressional Progressive Caucus. …We hope that at some point in the future, in coalition with our allies, an alternative national party will be viable. For now, we will continue to support progressives who have a real chance at winning elections, which usually means left-wing Democrats.”

The DSA endorsed Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary and saw an uptick in the creation of local DSA chapters after Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump.

A picture of its leadership can be seen below: