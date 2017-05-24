Democrat Senator: Anti-Trump Resistance is ‘Not Persuasive’ and a ‘Waste of My Time’

A North Dakota Democratic Senator has distanced herself from virulent “don’t do anything” resistance movement against President Trump, saying it’s “a waste of my time”.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a freshman senator who’s got a tough reelection battle on her hands in 2018, where Donald Trump won with an overwhelming 63 percent of the vote, has criticized the Democrats’ hardline anti-Trump approach.

She told the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce last week that the resistance movement against the President is “a waste of my time”.

“There’s two things that are happening that I think really challenge us,” she said in a video posted by NTK Network. “One is the resist movement. Which is, you know, nothing. Just resist, right? Don’t do anything, just resist.”

Heitkamp continued: “Well, I think that’s a waste of my time. Why would I be there if all I’m there to do is say no? So that’s not persuasive.”

Rob Port, who runs North Dakota’s Say Anything politics site, told The Washington Times that this is a smart move from Heitkamp. “While her comments may alienate some North Dakota Democrats, and she’ll probably get some backlash from that quarter, it’s not really those voters she needs to convince.”