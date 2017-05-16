Dave Chappelle Apologizes for Telling SNL Viewers to Give Donald Trump ‘a Chance’

Comedian Dave Chapelle has apologized for asking Saturday Night Live viewers to give President Trump “a chance” and wishing him luck.

Back in November, the first SNL show after Trump’s victory in the presidential elections was hosted by Dave Chapelle, where he urged viewers to tone-down the criticisms of Trump and instead wait until he starts his presidency and judge him by the actions.

“I’m wishing Donald Trump luck. And I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too,” the comedian said.

This, turns out, was a mistake, as admitted by Chapelle at a swanky dinner party in New York.

According to MSNBC’s Willie Geist, who attended a Robin Hood Foundation benefit dinner where the comedian was also present, Chapelle apologized for suggesting giving Trump a chance in November.

“I was the first guy on TV to say ‘give Trump a chance.’ I fucked up. Sorry,” he told the audience at the dinner.

Dave Chappelle tonight in NY on his November SNL monologue: "I was the first guy on TV to say 'Give Trump a chance.' I f***ed up. Sorry." — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) May 16, 2017