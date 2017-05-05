Dame of Thrones! The Queen Knights Anna Wintour at Buckingham Palace

Feared editrix Anna Wintour was today made a Dame Commander of the British Empire for her services to fashion and journalism. Probably just as well it wasn’t for her services to politics.

The Conde Nast artistic director and veteran Vogue supremo threw several fundraisers in support of Hillary Clinton’s doomed Presidential bid and made no secret of her partisanship for the Democrats. Vogue endorsed Clinton’s candidacy – a first for the fashion magazine- and Wintour even hosted several voter registration events.

The British honor will probably be regarded by Wintour as a consolation prize since she was rumored to be the next US Ambassador to London if Clinton had become president.

Wintour was born and raised in England and first moved to the US in the mid-1970s. She has been in charge of Vogue for almost three decades.

She was presented with the honor by the Queen herself at Buckingham Palace. As she received the Damehood, she graciously took off her trademark oversized black sunglasses and deigned to engage Her Majesty in conversation.

Afterwards Wintour told reporters that the Queen had difficulty attaching the insignia to her pink-belted Chanel outfit: “She couldn’t find where to put the brooch,” said Wintour. She added: “I congratulated her on Prince Philip’s service because obviously that’s so remarkable and such an inspiration to us all.”

A WWD article last November, headlined “Did Anna Wintour and Vogue’s Hillary Clinton Advocacy Go Too Far?” summarized the disquiet in the fashion industry over her pro-Democrat editorial coverage. The article noted: “Wintour has advised Clinton on her wardrobe, approaching designers to dress the candidate for key campaign moments…Did Vogue lose credibility with its readers? Should women’s magazines cover stories like news outlets? Did Wintour go too far in her role as editor?”

Vogue was also humiliated when took a stab at international affairs, publishing a fawning profile of Asma Assad entitled “A Rose in the Desert” while her “wildly democratic” husband was butchering innocent people in Syria. Vogue later apologized for the article and tried to scratch it from the Internet.

It’s unlikely Wintour debated such matters with the Queen. Let’s hope there was also no talk between the pair about this week’s Met Gala- overseen by Wintour- which was particularly tawdry this year.

Devoid of Dames might be another way to describe it.