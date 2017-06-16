Conspiracy Theorists Panic as Rep. Scalise Recovers in Same Hospital Where Seth Rich Died

The specter of Seth Rich continues to haunt the dark corners of the Internet.

The Democratic National Committee staffer who was murdered last year in Washington, D.C., has spawned a number of conspiracy theories, namely that Hillary Clinton had him murdered for leaking DNC emails to WikiLeaks. While there are no public leads or suspects into Rich’s murder, the conspiracies are equally lacking in evidence.

Now the Seth Rich conspiracies have filtered into recent news, as Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is being treated for a gun shot wound to the hip at MedStar Washington Hospital, the same place where Rich died of his gunshot wounds. Scalise was the victim of a tragic shooting while practicing for the Congressional baseball game, which left four wounded and the shooter dead.

Scalise is still in critical condition after two surgeries.

Part of the online Seth Rich conspiracy is that Rich was killed in the hospital by unionized doctors working for the DNC (yes, it is ridiculous). Conspiracy theorists on 4chan and Reddit speculate the same fate could happen to Scalise.

Trump advocate Jack Posobiec is also “raising questions” about the hospital on Twitter.

Trump brought his personal WH physician to see Scalise. Scalise is in the same hospital Seth Rich was. Draw your own conclusions. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 15, 2017

There are multiple threads on Reddit’s the_donald raising concerns about the hospital connection.

Further adding to the conspiracy, Donald Trump brought along the White House physician when visiting Scalise at MedStar. The Redditors believe this was a clue that Trump had reasons not to trust the hospital doctors.

A post from May on 4chan/pol/ from a person claiming to be a MedStar employee alleged suspicious activity by the hospital while Rich was in treatment.

An even more elaborate and implausible theory was posted on /pol/ Friday regarding Scalise. It ties Scalise’s hospitalization to Pizzagate, the conspiracy theory that high- level DNC leaders are running a child sex ring out of D.C. pizza shops.

Here’s the gist of the theory as posted on 4chan.

So all this apparently connects the shooting and hospitalization to Pizzagate.

Follow me on Twitter @William__Hicks