Congressional Candidate Brianna Wu Says ‘Doxing’ is Terrorizing, Unless CNN Does It

Living meme Brianna Wu, who is planning to run for Congress as a Democrat from Massachusetts in 2018, is defending CNN for outing and “blackmailing” the maker of the now infamous wrestling GIF that went viral over the weekend after President Trump tweeted it out.

On the night the CNN article went live, Wu called out the network, calling the article a “veiled doxing threat,” which she described as “very, very ethically shaky.”

“Is revealing his name in the public interest?” She continued. “There’s a case for that since it led to threats on journalists—but it’s not a great one. Ultimately, this feels like @CNN threatening someone who isn’t a public figure to act better or else.”

“It’s very unsettling,” she said.

In her discussions with some of her followers, Wu eventually flip-flopped on her initial position to conclude that there was, in fact, an argument to be made for doxing.

“After Gamergate, I am obviously very sensitive to doxing. But, there are legitimate arguments for publishing HanA**holeSolo’s name,” wrote Wu, apparently now defending outing peoples’ identities for what they post anonymously online.

Wu admonished what she called the “alt-right” for pointing to her tweet as evidence that even someone like her could criticize CNN.

“Don’t use me to defend your terrible behavior,” she said.

Brianna Wu attained celebrity as an alleged “victim” of the GamerGate movement for ethics in games journalism, and has since claimed supporters of the consumer-driven movement are members of the “alt-right.” In her campaign slogan for her Congressional run, Wu claims to have “fought against the alt-right and won.”

The self-proclaimed “software engineer” concluded: “What CNN was considering was not ‘Doxing,’ it’s reporting. Doxing is a terrorizing tactic,” effectively redefining the term to mean something entirely different. It’s okay when some people do it, I guess.

Just to show just how in touch she was with the average blue collar Bostonian, Wu went back to posting sales listings for classic race cars. You couldn’t make this up.

