Comey Rips ‘New York Times’ for Stories That Are ‘Just Dead Wrong’

Former FBI Director James Comey said little to surprise either supporters or critics of the Donald Trump administration in his appearance before Congress Thursday. But his harsh criticism of the mainstream media likely shocked the news organizations that had prepared all week for his “groundbreaking” testimony.

In his statements, Comey re-iterated that he believed Trump was trying to exert influence over the FBI’s investigation into former Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, and that the White House “lied” in its explanation for firing the controversial FBI director. But Comey also corroborated Trump’s account that he was told by Comey he was not under investigation.

But Comey also lashed out at the New York Times and others who have been eager to publish leaks and scoops, saying the mainstream media is a voracious monster that almost always gets it wrong.

“You talked with us shortly after February 14th, when the New York Times wrote an article that suggested that the Trump campaign was colluding with the Russians,” Sen. James Risch asked Comey. “And that upset you to the point where you actually went out and surveyed the intelligence community to see whether you were missing something in that. Is that correct?”

Comey responded by taking aim. “All of you know this, maybe the American people don’t. The challenge, and I’m not picking on reporters, about writing stories about classified information is that people talking about it often don’t really know what’s going on.”

The article, headlined “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts with Russian Intelligence,” Comey said could be characterized as “almost entirely wrong.”

“In the main, it was not true,” he added. He went on to say that ” “many many stories” on the Trump-Russia connection and the subsequent FBI investigation “are just dead wrong.”

In other words, fake news. The Times says they’re looking into it.

In a different line of questioning, Comey admitted that he intentionally leaked an internal memo he’d written about his awkward, Flynn-centric encounter with the President.

He had a friend pass the memo to the Times in the hopes it would trigger the appointment of a special counsel. He didn’t do it himself, he said, because he was afraid to trigger a feeding frenzy among mainstream news organizations, whose reporters were already stalking his house waiting for any tidbit of information.

“I was worried,” he said. “The media was camping at the end of my driveway at that point, and I was actually going out of town with my wife to hide, and I worried that it would be like feeding seagulls at the beach.”

The visual is surprisingly apt.

