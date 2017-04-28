Collecting Scalps: Sen. Warren Slams Obama For Taking Wall Street Cash

Someone better send some peace pipes to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former President Barack Obama.

During an interview on the Sirius XM radio show, “Alter Family Politics,” the Massachusetts senator — whom President Trump calls “Pocahontas” to mock her claims of Native American ancestry — was asked about Obama’s decision to collect a $400 thousand speaking fee from the financial firm Cantor Fitzgerald for an upcoming healthcare conference.

“I was troubled by that,” Warren said. “One of things I talk about in the book is the influence of money. I describe it as a snake that slithers through Washington and that it shows up in so many different ways here in Washington.”

“I think [money] ultimately threatens democracy,” she added.

The news of the former president’s decision to take such a large sum of money rankled many progressives. When initially running for office, Obama routinely railed against “fat cat bankers” at campaign rallies.

Warren appeared on the program to promote her new book, This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save Working People which is currently tearing up bestseller lists.

On Wednesday, Obama ‘s spokesman Eric Schultz defended his decision to accept the speaking fee:

“With regard to this or any speech involving Wall Street sponsors, I’d just point out that in 2008, Barack Obama raised more money from Wall Street than any candidate in history — and still went on to successfully pass and implement the toughest reforms on Wall Street since FDR,” he said.

