CNN Won’t Discipline Producer Caught in James O’Keefe’s Latest Sting

By Joe Simonson | 5:16 pm, June 27, 2017
Conservative filmmaker and activist James O’Keefe released his latest undercover sting video featuring CNN Health Supervising Producer John Bonifield criticizing the network’s coverage of President Donald Trump. He declares the investigation into any possible collusion between the president’s campaign and Russia “mostly bullshit.”

Shortly after the video’s release, supporters of President Trump demanded accountability from the cable news network.  On Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson from CNN released a statement to the Daily Beast defending Bonifield.

CNN Health Supervising Producer John Bonifield.

 

“CNN stands by our medical producer John Bonifield,” the e-mail read. “Diversity of personal opinion is what makes CNN strong, we welcome it and embrace it.”

The video confirms nearly every right-wing complaint about the mainstream media—ranging from admissions that former President Barack Obama wouldn’t receive the same kind of scrutiny as Trump, to admissions that CNN is more focussed on ratings than journalistic ethics  Bonifield later goes on to say that the president is justified in saying “Look, you are witch hunting me.”

A hashtag, #AmericanPravda, surfaced after the video’s release.  President Trump himself tweeted about the video Tuesday morning.

CNN responded to the tweet by citing the network’s high ratings in the wake of the around-the-clock coverage of the Trump administration.

Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also referenced O’Keefe’s video during Tuesday afternoon’s press briefing in a tense exchange with members of the media. “There are multiple other instances where that outlet that you referenced has been repeatedly wrong and had to point that out or be corrected,” Sanders said of CNN.

