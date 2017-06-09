CNN Drops Reza Aslan After Profane Trump Tweet

CNN announced Friday that it will be dropping Reza Aslan’s show, Believer, after the host made profane comments on Twitter about President Donald Trump.

“CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series ‘Believer with Reza Aslan,’” the network said in a statement emailed to media. “We wish Reza and his production team all the best.”

Aslan had tweeted that Trump was a “piece of sh*t,” because he disagreed with the President’s response to a series of terrorist attacks in London.

The tweet caused an outcry among viewers, particularly conservatives, who called for the network to drop Aslan’s show, where he explores outside-the-mainstream religious practices around the globe.

Aslan later apologized for his profanity, saying that he was highly emotional in the wake of the London attacks.

CNN followed up on Aslan’s statement by claiming that Aslan was not an employee of the network, that they were pleased with the content of his apology, and considered the matter (at least at the time) closed.

But right-leaning news outlets pointed out that Aslan’s Tweet was merely one in a series, and that the journalist has a habit of using profanity to attack his political opponents, including Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

CNN cancelled Aslan’s show after a single season.

Less than two weeks ago, CNN announced that it would not renew its relationship with comedian Kathy Griffin, after she posed for an “artsy” photo holding a plastic mask made to look like Donald Trump’s severed head.