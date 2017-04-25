Chobani Yogurt Sues Alex Jones for Saying Company Hired Rapists, Caused Tuberculosis Outbreak

The 10-year feud between Alex Jones and Chobani yogurt has finally bubbled over into the courts.

The new lawsuit filed by Chobani and its CEO against Jones begins by laying out Jones’…errr…colorful history, including his claims that 9/11 was an “inside job,” and that the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting was a “false flag.”

It then goes on to accuse Jones of defaming the company in a video, posted last year, that accused Chobani of “importing” dangerous men from the Middle East, resulting in the rape of a five-year-old girl (the incident made news in Twin Falls, Idaho), by the yogurt company’s employees.

The suit, filed Monday in Twin Falls, stems from specific claims the bombastic right-wing radio made back last August, that Chobani had hired hundreds of Syrian refugees to work in its Twin Falls yogurt factory, causing the Idaho town to experience a rash of rapes and assaults.

In the same video, Jones claimed the “refugees” were also responsible for a “tuberculosis” outbreak in Twin Falls, an outbreak the CDC was, apparently, never informed of, according to records.

The perpetrators turned out to be minors, not plant workers, and it turned out to be a sexual assault (not rape), but the Internet had already decided Chobani was guilty of international crimes by the time of that revelation, the suit alleges. Around 150 people retweeted the Tweet, Chobani says, so as unbelievable as the claim may be, they claim they suffered harm.

Chobani also takes issue with a Tweet Jones made April 11, reiterating his August claims.

“The Defendants’ defamatory statements have caused and continue to cause harm to Idaho residents, including Chobani employees, their families, and other members of the Twin Falls community associated with Chobani,” the filing concludes. The yogurt maker is asking for at least $10,000 in damages.

Jones, for his part, claims the suit is financed by George Soros and a “globalist conspiracy.”

If it seems like Chobani is taking Jones more seriously than, say, the rest of the Internet, because the founder, Hamdi Ulukaya, has been under attack from Jones, repeatedly, over the last year, after announcing that he’d hired around 300 refugees to work in his factories.

Jones’ site averages one major story on Chobani a month, blaming the Greek yogurt manufacturer for most of Idaho’s ills. Jones also has a whole dossier on Ulukaya, who he calls a “foreign fed” member and globalist, part of an international cabal to take over the world using tasty breakfast foods.