Chicago Gay Pride Parade Bans ‘Jewish Pride’ Flag Over ‘Safety Concerns’

Members of a Jewish LGBT group in Chicago were said they were insulted and confused after Chicago Pride parade organizers said their “Jewish Pride” flag—a rainbow banner with the Star of David—made other marchers feel “unsafe.”

Several marchers bearing the flag were removed from the parade after attendees said they found the flag “offensive.” According to parade officials, the Jewish LGBT rights group was trying to march in the “Dyke March,” which is part of Chicago Pride “but more inclusive, more social justice-oriented.”

Dyke March participants said that the attendees were “anti-Zionist” and “pro-Palestinian” because “Dyke Marches across the country go to the grassroots struggle of oppressed people.”

One of the women bearing the flag says she wasn’t simply told to fold up her banner —she was harassed, screamed at, and berated before being publicly ousted from the march.

“It was a flag from my congregation which celebrates my queer, Jewish identity, which I have done for over a decade marching in the Dyke March with the same flag,” she told Windy City Times.

“They were telling me to leave because my flag was a trigger to people that they found offensive.”

Once the incident became public, Chicago Pride found itself facing accusations of anti-Semitism. “This is not what this is community is supposed to be about,” another Dyke March participant told Windy City.

Members of prominent Chicago Jewish organizations say they’re also looking for answers from Chicago Pride’s official organizers.