Chelsea Clinton Sued for $150,000 for Allegedly Stealing Idea of Her New Book from Another Author

A book author has filed a lawsuit against Chelsea Clinton for allegedly stealing his idea to write her feminist children’s book “She Persisted”.

Christopher Janes Kimberley, 56, is suing both the former first daughter and Penguin Random House publisher, accusing them of copyright infringement.

According to court documents lodged in New York and obtained by MailOnline, the author is demanding $150,000 in damages as well as profits from Clinton’s new feminist children’s book which is currently number one in the New York Times best-selling children’s books chart.

Kimberley claims he first came up with a book for young girls about important women in American history. He wrote a book for children of all ages called “A Heart is the Part That Makes Boys And Girls Smart” in 2013.

It contained 15 stories and quotes from women such as Helen Keller, Harriet Tubman and Nellie Bly in a section titled “Quotable Questionnaire”.

Clinton’s book, meanwhile, was published on May 30 this year, recommended for kids aged four to eight, and has 13 stories and quotes about historical women – including the same three women as in Kimberley’s book.

The author said he sent his book proposal to Penguin Random House, Clinton’s book publisher, but never received a reply. He alleges that the president of the publishing house, Jennifer Loja, received his submission and gave it to Clinton.

Kimberley claims Clinton’s book violates his copyright as it includes the same quotes and stories about the three women as in his book.

In April, after learning about Clinton’s new book, the author sent a cease and desist letter to the former first daughter and the publisher. Despite the letter, Clinton continued her book tour.

“A Heart is the Part That Makes Boys And Girls Smart” has been available “free to the public” since 2014 for educational purposes.