Chelsea Clinton Labelled a Hypocrite for Urging People to ‘Give Money In Proportion to Your Purse’

Chelsea Clinton, a person who will definitely not run for office, has come out on Twitter urging people to give out money “in proportion to your purse”. But does vastly wealthy Chelsea live up to her own expectations?

On May 4, often known as “Star Wars Day”, the daughter of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted out a picture of George Washington captioned: “America, I’m your father” – in reference to a famous Star Wars movie line.

“Good day to remember Washington: Let your heart feel the afflictions & distress of everyone & let your hand give in proportion to your purse,” she tweeted, quoting a popular Washington saying.

Good day to remember Washington: Let your heart feel the afflictions & distress of everyone & let your hand give in proportion to your purse https://t.co/lDh1ZL0ZgO — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 4, 2017

Her tweet unleashed a barrage of replies pointing out the obvious hypocrisy of telling others to give money away when Chelsea herself isn’t known for donating cash herself.

Social media users quickly reminded her how she apparently used dough from the Clinton Foundation to pay for her wedding, living expenses and taxes on gifts of cash from her parents, as the NY Post reported.

“Wait. Your wedding cost $3M and was paid by the Clinton Foundation – how appropriate,” one person tweeted, seconded by another saying “with money that was collected for the Haitian people.”

Clinton’s philanthropy mostly includes using her family’s foundation to donate to progressive causes and other projects across the world. But the foundation isn’t spending the fortunes of the Clinton family – rather, it is ploughing through donors’ and foreign governments’ money.

It’s not that Chelsea Clinton isn’t wealthy. Back in 2011, she was hired by NBC as a “special correspondent” in its new division and was reportedly paid a whooping $600,000 for the gig, despite not producing any tangible work.

More recently, she joined the Board of Directors of travel company Expedia and will be paid $45,000 in cash and $250,000 in stock options per year. She also serves on the board of directors for Expedia’s former parent company, IAC/InterActive Corp, which owns sites likes Dictionary.com and The Daily Beast.

The rationale for hiring Chelsea was never explained, but legendary studio boss Barry Diller is the chairman and senior executive of IAC/InterActive and Expedia and a longtime Hillary Clinton friend and supporter.

Diller supported all of Mrs Clinton’s presidential bids, and even hosted a $100,000-per-couple dinner at his Los Angeles home last September, benefiting Clinton’s most recent campaign.

The daughter of the former president has also followed a great family tradition by charging exorbitant speaking event fees. Chelsea was reportedly paid $65,000 for a 10-minute speech and a 20-minute Q&A session at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Both she and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, bought their first home for $4 million back in 2008, but in 2013 moved out to a 5,000-square-foot, $10.5 million apartment in the building where Jennifer Lopez also reportedly owns property.

The $10 million “luxury fortress” stretches over the entire New York City block and even has one full-time doorman, despite that the whole building has only four units.

So how does Chelsea fare in letting her hand give in proportion of her purse? Not very well, as far as we can tell.