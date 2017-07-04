Chelsea Clinton is Sad No One Wants to Talk About Her Book on her Book Tour

Chelsea Clinton is on tour promoting her children’s book, She Persisted, but all anyone wants to talk about is her mom – and it’s starting to drive her a little batty.

The book, which is about notable women in American history like civil rights icon Rosa Parks and astronaut Sally Ride, is supposed to inspire the next generation of female leadership.

But Hillary Clinton appears only briefly, clad in her pantsuit, as a painting in an otherwise generic museum, whose walls are covered with, pictures of other women hard at work. Next to the images, it reads, “Sometimes, being a girl isn’t easy.”

Chelsea Clinton told the Washington Post she designed it that way – after all, she’s more than just Hillary Clinton’s daughter. Or something.

“No one has inspired me more than my mother,” she said. “I didn’t want the most recent chapter of her life and the election to overshadow the celebration of the women whose stories I share in the book for their persistence and courage.”

Chelsea claims that it would have been “disingenuous” to include her mother in her book. After all, Chelsea considers herself more than just her mother’s daughter. She’s the offspring of a political legacy that involves both her parents: a sometimes-author, Vice President of her family’s namesake foundation, and a board member for several organizations, all of which are connected, financially, to her parents’ campaigns.

But unfortunately for Chelsea, most people coming to her book events aren’t looking for a jobless daughter, selfishly capitalizing on the warm, fuzzy feeling progressive women have for the former Presidential candidate now that she’s been relegating to Broadway audiences and celebrity appearances in her local woodlands.

“Maybe she’ll make a surprise appearance,” one kid at Chelsea’s most recent book signing said about Hillary. Another began the Q&A asking about how to resist Donald Trump. Chelsea was, in a word, flabbergasted.

The most popular comment? “How did you decide not to put in Hillary Clinton? Because she is one of my heroes.”

Chelsea told WaPo that she tries to change the subject to political activism, recycling, other important women, but to no avail. She’ll forever be associated with her mother’s losing campaign, and she simply can’t figure out why.