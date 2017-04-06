Chelsea Clinton Doles Out Advice on Success, Despite Never Having Had Any

Chelsea Clinton says if you want a raise, you should ask for one. And if you need time to yourself, take it. In fact, she’s gotten very far in her life without ever having to worry about being turned down or told no, so why should you worry about getting fired from your job for being greedy?

Chelsea sat down with Levo, a female-oriented online leadership training and mentoring program that connects women in business with other, more famous women in business.

Naturally, Chelsea, who has achieved most of her success on the cache associated with her last name, was the perfect fit to give advice to young, up and coming female leaders.

“We know that we need to do more to ensure that women are equally valuing ourselves,” Chelsea offers, sagely, to Millennials. “And we need to change the social norms and cultures within employers so that women are equally valued.”

Sadly, if you’re not in possession of a name attached to a high-profile yet mixed political legacy, you have no hope of achieving all that Chelsea Clinton has managed. After all, her first job as a management consultant netted her $120,000 a year right out of school, as much as the same firm offered to applicants with MBAs—probably not because she was highly qualified.

In her second job, as a “reporter” with NBC, she eared a whopping $600,000 a year for her hard-hitting human interest stories about folk music in the Ozarks and whether the Geico Gecko, who is not actually even real, is a well-recognized celebrity. She claimed that she would donate much of that salary to the Clinton foundation, but the Washington Post found no evidence that she ever did.

After that, Clinton retired, and now serves in two highly paid board of directors positions, at Expedia and its parent companty InteraActive Corporation (IAC). Expedia pays $40K per year, but gives her $250K yearly in stock options. Her IAC position comes with a $300K annual retainer.

Both of those positions are handouts from Clinton donor Barry Diller, the CEO of IAC. Chelsea and her husband Marc Mezvinsky vacation with Diller and his fashion designer wife, Diane von Furstenberg, in Italy.

In Clinton’s spare time, she is an unpaid board member of several non-profit entities, and is, of course, a key part of her parents’ namesake Clinton Foundation, which is dramatically scaling back its operations since it can no longer serve as a clearing house for White House influence-peddling. Chelsea also writes children’s books.

So sure, follow in her footsteps, Millennial women. It should definitely work out.