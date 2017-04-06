Charlie Crist’s Estranged Wife: ‘Stop Saying We’re Married!’

Maybe Florida Congressman Charlie Crist still has some feelings for his soon to be ex-wife, Carole Rome-Crist.

In a spat of Twitter drama at 1:00 AM Thursday morning, Rome-Crist pointed out a rather peculiar line on the former governor’s profile.

Rome-Crist’s observation was her second tweet from the freshly created account. Her account bio says she’s a small business owner and includes the hashtag #TeamCarole.

When Crist announced he had filed for divorce in February, he said “I think the world of Carole. She’s an amazing person. It just didn’t work out for us.”

After losing a Senate primary battle to Marco Rubio in 2010, Crist faced a humiliating defeat in the general when he ran as an Independent. In an act of pure opportunism, Crist then joined the Democratic Party and announced in 2014 he was running for Florida governor once again — only to lose to Republican Rick Scott. He then proceeded to win a safe House seat in 2016. Rome-Crist served as his political adviser throughout his career.

UPDATE: It appears Crist has heeded Carole’s demands and has updated his bio to the following:

Heat Street remains #TeamCarole.

