Cambridge City Council: United’s Violent Removal of Passenger May Be a Hate Crime

The city of Cambridge is seeking to boycott United Airlines because of the notorious incident this month in which a passenger was forcibly removed from an overbooked flight.

Dr David Dao, 69, is said to have suffered a concussion, a broken nose, damaged sinuses and lost two front teeth when he was dragged off the flight at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on April 9. Cellphone footage of the violent tussle was shared widely on social media in what swiftly became a PR disaster for the airline.

On Monday, the Cambridge City Council adopted an ordinance urging the city manager to prohibit city employees from using public funds to buy United flights when carrying out official business.

The resolution also claimed the United incident “could be construed as a hate crime.”

“The victim was an Asian male, and the stereotype is that Asians will be submissive and unresisting,” the ordinance stated.

By deadline, the city manager did not respond to Heat Street’s query about how he would respond.

United Airlines announced Thursday that it now offer up to $10,000 as an incentive for passengers to give up their seats on overbooked flights, also scaling back on overbooking.