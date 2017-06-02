California Democrats Just Voted for Single-Payer Healthcare But Have No Idea How to Pay for It

Free things are nice . As someone who lives off of Costco food samples, opts for subway mariachi bands instead of a Spotify subscription, and volunteers for dozens of local political campaigns for the free clothes, I get how enticing “free” can be.

Like my love of cheese samples at Whole Foods, liberals love the idea of free healthcare. The state senate in California, the new capital of the Liberal Confederate States of America, just approved a bill guaranteeing single-payer healthcare for residents.

What’s missing? How to pay for it. Unlike free pens at a car rental, no one can ask you to politely leave when you take too much.

California legislators put the cost of the bill at $400 billion, and are just waiting for the Democratic-controlled state Assembly to give it the green light before delivering it to Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.

During the debate over the bill, Democrats nakedly admit that ObamaCare has left millions without insurance due to coverage gaps or spiking premiums.

“Despite the incredible progress California has made, millions still do not have access to health insurance and millions more cannot afford the high deductibles and co-pays, and they often forgo care,” said Sen. Ricardo Lara, the bill’s leading sponsor.

While he acknowledges that there’s no payment mechanism for his scheme to guarantee health insurance to Californians with zero out-of-pocket costs, Lara doesn’t seem too worried that even if every state program were eliminated to make way for the bill, California would still have less than half the necessary funding.

Who cares, says Lara. Trump is doing things we don’t like—thus it’s necessary for Democrats to overreact in hysteria. “With President Trump’s promise to abandon the Affordable Care Act as we know it—for one that leaves millions without access to care —California is once again tasked to lead,” Lara proclaimed.

And don’t think the state can simply tax its way to a single-payer utopia. California currently has the highest sales tax and top marginal income tax rate in the country.

Don’t bother squeezing the stones for more blood, either. Remember: Around five million people left the state in the last 10 years (600,000 decide red Texas was more hospitable). Free healthcare or not, people want out.

Of course, it’s easy for Democrats to make big promises. Only problem is that if a single-payer bill further pushes California to the brink of bankruptcy, residents won’t just lose their health care — they’ll lose all their other services too.

I get the popular opposition to the GOP’s healthcare bill, particularly after the great disappointment that was ObamaCare. Still, over promising on legislation is why so many Americans feel disillusioned and drawn to radical solutions to begin with.

It’s certainly time for a serious question about health care, let’s not treat the participants like clueless children.

