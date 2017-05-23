Bounty for Info About Seth Rich’s Murder Nears $300K as News Org Adds to the Pot

The bounty for information leading to the arrest of the murderer or murderers of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich is now nearing $300,000, with no solution to the tragic case in sight. The bounty grew on Monday when One America News, a San Diego-based conservative news organization, added $100,000 to the pot.

Authorities say Rich, who was shot twice in the back and killed after 4am last July in Washington DC’s gentrifying Bloomingdale neighborhood, was likely the victim of a botched robbery. So far, his killer remains at large and no suspects have been publicly identified.

Despite their being no evidence of Rich’s death being anything more than a tragic urban shooting, his death has sparked almost a year of conspiracy theories. Theorists have suggested he may have been the individual who leaked embarrassing DNC e-mails to Wikileaks (which would eventually lead to the resignation of DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz). As revenge, so say internet investigators, Hillary Clinton ordered him dead.

Of course, the DC police’s difficulty in solving the case hasn’t helped matters. Neither has one clue — that the killer or killers did not take Rich’s wallet or watch.

Rich’s family has publicly pleaded for privacy and that media figures stop discussing the conspiracy theories swirling around their son’s murder.

Despite these pleas, conservative media network One America News Network announced a $100,000 bounty Monday for any information leading up to the arrest of Rich’s murderer.

“One America News believes solving this case — and bringing Rich’s murderer to justice — is essential to exposing the truth for the American people,” the network’s Greta Wall wrote Monday. “We are offering a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the case. If you have any information, please email us at tips@oann.com.”

With this latest addition, the total bounty for info related to Rich’s murder reaches $275,000. So far, the DC Police Department has offered $25,000, Wikileaks another $20,000 and Republican political consultant Jack Burkman putting up a hefty $130,000.

