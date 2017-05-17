Blood Sport! Impeachment Fever Sweeps the Left

Many liberal political analysts believe they’ve found the man to unite the Democratic Party: Donald Trump. No longer will Democrats bicker over policy, but simply remain united in their opposition to the president. Thing is, that opposition has already given way to pure delusion.

Over at the Democrats’ Maginot Line, NPR, one writer proclaims that “Trump Impeachment Talk Grows from Conspiracy Theory To Mainstream.” Uh-oh, things must be getting pretty serious for The Donald. After all, the author cites “a website with more than 976,000 signatures” petitioning Congress to kick Trump out of the White House. If that doesn’t have Trump shaking in his boots, “there’s even an “Impeach Donald Trump” Twitter handle.”

Serious stuff — surely the charges must be pretty grave. After all, you can’t just remove a president from office just because you don’t like the way he’s running the place. Democrats know that, right?

On second thought, maybe they don’t.

CNN’s Bearded Bore Wolf Blitzer goaded Independent Senator Angus King of Maine into mentioning impeachment on Tuesday when he asked him whether the report alleging that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn could warrant impeachment proceedings.

“Reluctantly, Wolf, I have to say ‘yes’ simply because obstruction of justice is such a serious offense,” said King.

Obstruction of justice charges against the president of the United States because he told one of his employees to stop wasting resources investigating someone who was canned months ago? Sure, maybe Flynn is a crook who deserves as much scrutiny as possible from the cops, but unfortunately for Democrats, the president can ultimately decide when to take the heat off.

Like it or not, the American people decided that Trump is the guy who’s going to be calling the shots at the nation’s premier law enforcement agency. Asking Comey to do one thing or another isn’t obstruction of justice — it’s being the president.

Of course, being familiar with the president’s broad powers and discretion when it comes to hiring, firing, and directing federal workers hasn’t stopped other liberal hacks from throwing around the “I” word. When he heard about Comey’s sacking, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said that the whole incident “may well produce impeachment proceedings.”

Other members of the Democratic base — AKA Hollywood — concur with Blumenthal’s asinine analysis. Liberal intellectual and The View co-host Sunny Hostin couldn’t contain her excitement at the thought of Comey writing down detailed accounts of his meetings with Trump on Wednesday’s show.

If Trump really did ask Comey to back off the Flynn investigation, posited Hostin, who is also the grandiosely titled “Senior Legal Correspondent and Analyst” for staunchly liberal ABC News, then “that is pure and simple a federal crime. That is obstruction of justice. That is an impeachable offense.”

Under this fever logic, the president must give total deference to the FBI director or risk criminal charges. Who knew Comey was once the most powerful person in Washington, DC?

Perhaps we need a review from the Constitution on what exactly impeachment proceedings are for. According to Article 11, Section 4:

“The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

No reasonable person could call Trump’s treatment of Comey an act of treason, or a crime. Unless there’s a hidden “Comey Clause” in the Constitution with which I’m unfamiliar that protects him from any mistreatment, the whole debate over impeachment is just an embarrassing charade of civic illiteracy.

At the end of the day, one remaining fact truly squashes the contrived concerns of Democrats: Not a single current FBI or Department of Justice official has put their name to a suggestion that there has been any interference by the Trump administration into any of its activities.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe explicitly stated that “there has been no effort to impede [the FBI’s] investigation to date. Simply put, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing.”

Hearing that from McCabe is likely a disappointment to many liberals pushing the impeachment line. After all, they’re less concerned with actually getting to the bottom of any supposed conspiracy than just finding excuses to get Trump out of office. Here’s a freebee: Instead of showing your Constitutional ignorance, why don’t you just win an election?

