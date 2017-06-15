Bipartisan Love Is on Deck for Congressional Baseball Game

Both Republicans and Democrats will sport Louisiana State University gear in Thursday’s Congressional baseball game to honor Rep. Steve Scalise, who remains in critical condition after being shot during baseball practice on Wednesday.

Typically, the Republicans and Democrats wear jerseys from their home state teams to the annual charity game, but the demonstration of love for Louisiana, organized by staff from Rep. Roger Marshall’s office, is also a show of unity among the parties so often in opposition.

This morning, the organization behind the Congressional baseball game also announced that the event would be carried live on a number of major networks. “We will use this occasion as one that brings us together,” Democrat House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told media.

Fans attending the game are also planning to use the opportunity to stress bipartisan love.

Rep. Scalise was one of several individuals who suffered gunshot wounds when James Hodgkinson of Illinois opened fire on Republicans practicing for the game in Alexandria on Wednesday morning.

According to the most recent reports from Medstar Washington Hospital, Scalise sustained major injuries. The bullet shattered one of his hips and tore through internal organs, leaving the Congressman in shock and requiring several liters of blood and three surgeries—two on Wednesday and one early Thursday morning.

Wednesday night, staffers from Scalise’s office gathered at his bedside at Medstar. President Donald Trump cancelled his birthday events to visit Scalise with his wife Melania, leaving bouquets for Scalise’s wife, and the wives of both Capitol Police officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner.

Bailey was released from Medstar late Wednesday. Griner, who fired the shot that felled Hodgkinson, remains hospitalized with a bullet wound to her lower leg. Lobbyist Matt Mike, who took two shots to the chest and arm in yesterday’s shooting, also remains in critical condition at George Washington University medical center, according to his family.

Wounded Republican Congressional aide Zach Barth returned to the Hill today, on crutches.