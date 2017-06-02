Billionaire Democrat Says Trump Committed Treason and Declared ‘War’ Against the American People for Pulling out of Paris Agreement

One of the advantages of being a billionaire is that people listen to you even when you’re completely talking out of your ass. Unfortunately, rich people have clearly grown aware of it and regularly take their thoughtless meditations to platforms like Ted Talks, college commencement addresses, or Twitter.

The latest rich guy to make a wild declaration is hedge fund manager and major Democratic donor Tom Steyer, who didn’t take the news that President Trump was planning on leaving the Paris Climate Agreement too well.

If Trump pulls the US out of the #ParisAgreement he will be committing a traitorous act of war against the American people. My statement: pic.twitter.com/Qjgxm4fELp — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) May 29, 2017

In his statement on Twitter, Steyer wrote that leaving the global climate agreement is a “traitorous act of war against the American people.” Exiting the agreement, which climate scientists admit isn’t enough to save the world from catastrophe, is a “greedy, selfish, and immoral decision.” Further, Steyer also proclaims that Trump’s decision is an abdication of “American leadership” that “sent a clear message to both our allies and enemies alike: In the search for courageous and moral solutions to the challenges of the 21st century, don’t count on America to lead.”

A known environmentalist, Steyer was a vocal opponent of construction of the Keystone Pipeline. He has also partnered with individuals like former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to spread awareness about climate change.

Steyer has been criticized for hypocrisy over his previous investments in the oil and coal industry.

Follow Joe Simonson on Twitter.