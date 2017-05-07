Bill Maher Savaged for Tasteless Incest Joke About Ivanka Trump

Liberals often accuse conservatives of being offensive with politically incorrect jokes. After all, there’s no shortage of anger over Donald Trump’s 2006 boorish comments about “grabbing women by the pussy,” which has even been called a normalization of sexual assault by outraged feminists.

There is comparatively very little outrage over the jokes liberal pundits and personalities make about the president. The latest example: Political satirist Bill Maher’s incest joke about Ivanka Trump on his HBO program.

While speaking to New York Magazine reporter Gabriel Sherman, the conversation moved onto the topic of Ivanka and her efforts to humanize her father.

“What do you make of Ivanka and her efforts to sort of humanize her father?” asked Maher, before launching into a tirade. “We see all this misogyny at Fox News. We see it in Donald Trump himself. A lot of us thought, Ivanka is gonna be our saving grace.”

The political commentator then verged into lewd territory by mimicking Ivanka performing a sex act on Donald Trump. “When he’s about to nuke Finland or something, she’s gonna walk into the bedroom and—‘Daddy, Daddy… Don’t do it, Daddy,” joked Maher.

Maher then asked Sherman: “Is that how you see Ivanka?”

Sherman was visibly uncomfortable by Maher’s remarks, and replied, “No.”

He attempted to bring the conversation back from the edge, remarking that he believed Ivanka was doing her best “on the margins to save us—to the degree that she can—but Donald Trump doesn’t listen to anybody, including his own family.”

Maher had previously made the same joke at a comedy club in Los Angeles last year. According to the Daily Mail, few found it funny back then, either.

The liberal pundit has previously taken heat for comments defending pedophilia. Given Maher’s reputation as a provocateur, liberal support for him is unlikely to dissipate following his latest comments—but it does betray the double standard among those perpetually outraged by “locker room talk.”

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.